Light flurries descend upon parts of the Okanagan

Light flurries swept through the Okanagan connector between 6 a.m. and 8:20 a.m.

In a summer marked by intense heat waves, droughts and wildfires, the final day of August began with light flurries descending upon parts of the Okanagan.

DriveBC camera footage of the Pennask Summit shows light flurries sweeping through the Okanagan connector between 6 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. At the SilverStar Mountain Resort, webcam photos capture snow falling at the resort at around 9:20 a.m.

Environment Canada is calling for showers throughout the day, with a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The snow level in Kelowna is also projected to rise from 1,600 m to 2,000 m this afternoon.

Rain is once again in the forecast for the first day of September on Wednesday.

