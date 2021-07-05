Lightning is responsible for a fire burning near Nevertouch Lake, northeast of Big White. (BC Wildfire Service image)

Lightning is responsible for a fire burning near Nevertouch Lake, northeast of Big White. (BC Wildfire Service image)

Lightning causes new wildfire northeast of Big White

Blaze discovered on Monday, July 5

Lighting has been deemed the cause of a new wildfire northeast of Big White.

The fire was discovered on Monday, July 5. The BC Wildfire Service places it southeast of Nevertouch Lake and estimates it to be at .01 hectares.

More to come.

Read more: Column: Pondering my lack of wildfire preparedness

Read more: Canim Lake fire grows to 700 ha; evacuation alert expands in Cariboo

contact

Previous story
Fire reported near Oyama Lake, Okanagan

Just Posted

RCMP looking for information regarding fireworks incident involving a nine-year-old girl at City Park on Canada Day (Black Press Media stock photo)
VIDEO: Girl, 9, injured by firework in Kelowna Canada Day shenanigans

Interior Health will be hosting a drop-in immunization clinic in West Kelowna for anyone age 12 or older who live and work in the area. (Pexels photo)
Drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to West Kelowna

The aircraft that will service the Kelowna to Montreal flight is painted to look like planes did when Air Canada was called Trans-Canada Air Lines. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Direct Kelowna to Montreal flights start this month

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a rollover near the Canoe Forests Products Mill on Sept. 4 in which one man was extricated from an SUV and taken to Shuswap Lake General Hospital. (File photo)
Body, SUV recovered from Okanagan Lake after Westside Road crash