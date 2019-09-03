UPDATE: Lightning sparks grass fire in Glenmore

UPDATE: 7:34 p.m.
Seven firefighters have taken a bush truck about 500 metres up Union Road to extinguish a small blaze.
Crews are reporting the grass fire should be out shortly, thanks to a quick response and rain in the Kelowna area.
————
A grass fire has sparked a small blaze near Union Road and Begbie Road.
Fire crews are on scene about 500 metres behind Union Road.
The grass fire was sparked by lightning about 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Environment Canada is calling for lightning and thunderstorms into the evening and overnight.
More to come.
Kelowna Fire Dept. responding to a fire about 500m behind Union Road. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/AQVi4Kkqd5
— Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) September 4, 2019
