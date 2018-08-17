Lights to signal birth of babies at Kelowna General Hospital

Pink and blue lights will shine and chines will sound when girls and boys are born at KGH

Starting this week, Kelowna General Hospital will herald the birth of babies in hues of pink or blue, and with the chimes of bells softly ringing across the hospital campus.

The initiative will see the hospital’s skywalk across Pandosy Street and the Centennial lobby illuminated with either pink or blue lights when a girl or boy is born. At the same time, tinkling chimes will ring throughout the entire hospital.

The idea for the lights and chimes was initiated a few years ago by a nurse in the KGH perinatal unit.

Bonnie Wilkie, now a nurse educator in the neonatal intensive care unit at KGH, recalled working on a medical surgical ward in the United States early in her career.

“I was in an elderly man’s room and I just barely heard a noise that I didn’t recognize,” she said. “I must have hesitated in what I was saying because the (patient) looked at me and said ‘that means a baby was born. This was such a nice moment between he and I and it left an impact on me.”

The KGH Foundation says the hospital community can always benefit from “nice moments” and the lights and chimes promise to add levity for staff, patients and guests to the sometimes not-so-nice experiences that come as a result of being in hospital.

Adding to the charm of the story, the project came to life as a result of the generosity of KGH volunteers and hospital auxiliary members, who, in 2015, committed to funding the lights and chimes with the proceeds of their volunteer work at hospital venues. For every four hour shift worked, $84 dollars is raised.

Over the years, KGH Foundation volunteers have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, funding not only the lights and chimes, but also a new CT Scanner for the Emergency Department, and the installation of the Auxiliary Gardens courtyard at KGH.

“The birth of a baby represents such hope and joy for so many, regardless of what you may be going through in a given moment,” said Bobbie McGrath, manager of women’s and children s health services at KGH. McGrath is responsible for the overall patient experience for families while they stay in the KGH perinatal unit.

“What a gift to give to the parents of these little ones, and to the rest of our community. We are thrilled.”

