The City of Penticton has declared a local state of emergency in regard to slope failure at a home in the 600 block of Heather Street. (Google Maps)

Local state of emergency declared near Okanagan home

Slope failure cited as City of Penticton issues notice at home in 600 block of Heather Road

The City of Penticton has declared a state of local emergency with regards to a slope failure at 645 Heather Road.

The city has obtained advice from a geotechnical engineer and has sought the following under the powers granted by a State of Local Emergency:

*645 Heather Road and 718 Creekside Road ordered to evacuate;

*619 & 673 Heather Road be put on evacuation alert;

*712 & 734 Creekside Road be put on evacuation alert.

“There is no danger present or forecasted for Creekside Road and no danger exists for the Electrical Utility,” said City of Penticton deputy director of development services Ken Kunka.

The city is expecting to receive additional geotechnical information and advice early this week and will reassess the situation once that information is available.

emergency declaration

