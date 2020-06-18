Logging truck spill closes one lane of Highway 97A south of Sicamous

A power outage in the area may have been caused by the dropped logs.

Posts on social media indicate a logging truck crashed on Highway 97A damaging powerlines. (Courtney Wowk/Facebook)

Update 10:35 a.m:

Due to the spilled logging truck load in the area of Mara Heights Road, traffic on Highway 97A is disrupted, but traffic is being allowed through using an alternating single lane.

Original Story:

Photos from the scene suggest a power outage affecting homes along Highway 97A may have been caused by a logging truck losing its load on the narrow highway.

According to a social media post, the truck spilled its load at approximately 9 a.m. logs can seen piled up in the ditch alongside the highway and causing the power lines to sag.

Read More: Prohibited drivers give Chase RCMP a demonstration of poor driving

Read More: Salmon Arm Airport hops with helicopter business, emergency response team

Drive BC reports the highway is closed and BC Hydro’s website shows a power outage affecting 639 customers over a wide area on the east shore of Mara Lake.

Motorists should use Highway 1 and Highway 97B as a detour.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Traffic