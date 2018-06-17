Looking for a way to bring people joy? Westside Daze volunteers are needed

West Kelowna’s signature event still needs a few more helpers

How many people would you need to throw a party for about 35,000 people?

If you’re a Westside Daze organizer the number is 100.

That’s how many people need to pitch in a herculean effort each year to make sure there are smiles on kids faces throughout the three day family festival, said Leah Thordarson president and administrator of Westside Daze.

These volunteers help with the parade or kids fair or they ride the golf cars during the parade.

READ MORE: THE CAKE THAT TAKES THE CAKE

“We have an amazing group who assist us,” said Thordarson. “There are very few completely free family events, and if it wasn’t for the volunteers and the businesses who have donated $250 to $10,000 each, it wouldn’t be free and it wouldn’t be an event that runs so smoothly.”

It’s less than a month until the event gets underway and they’re still looking for volunteers for traffic corners during the parade.

It’s one of the biggest events in West Kelowna and Thordarson said there are over 100 floats entered.

“It’s a big parade and we need a few more volunteers,” she said.

To throw your hat in the volunteer ring email admin@westsidedaze.com

