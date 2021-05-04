FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

Are you looking for the nearest pharmacy offering up COVID-19 vaccines in your neighbourhood?

Thanks to a Canadian engineer, there’s no need to look far. Zain Manji, a tennis player and co-founder of technology firm Lazer, created a texting service that allows British Columbians to look up their nearest pharmacy with just their postal code.

“I came across a tweet from someone in the U.S. who was talking about an app or a phone number that the White House created where you can text that phone number and get the three closest vaccination sites for you,” Manji told Black Press Media by phone Tuesday (May 4) morning.

“And I just kind of asked myself, Oh, is this in Canada? Or is this Ontario? And then we realized it wasn’t.”

He and Lazer co-founder Ashish Yelekar realized it wouldn’t take long to build such an app – just one to two hours. And so the idea was born.

“So we just built it and which is also with the hopes that someone would use it and hopefully find a vaccine appointment,” Manji said.

And it’s been a success, both in Ontario where it was first launched and now in B.C.

“We’ve gotten a bunch of messages so far, across both provinces, actually, where people have been able to book an appointment because of the tool and also be able to join a waitlist that they didn’t know that they could join, because of the tool.”

While the ease with which Manji and Yelekar created the app raises questions as to why it didn’t exist before – Manji said that”honestly, it’s a super simple app. It’s literally like less than 100 lines of code” – the engineer is just glad it’s helping Canadians get vaccinated.

The app uses publicly available data in B.C., gleaned from the BC Pharmacy Association, but Manji said he would be happy to work with the province to provide more data.

Next on Manji’s list is Alberta, which has seen record high COVID cases in recent days.

“We’re hoping Alberta can be launched either like today or tomorrow, depending on the outcome of our work today.”

To find out where your nearest pharmacies providing COVID-19 vaccines are, text 1 (833) 356-1683 with your postal code. Availability will depend on the pharmacy, but people ages 40 and up are able to get the AstraZeneca vaccine at participating locations all across B.C., while people ages 30 and up can get it in some COVID hot spots.

Whether you’ve gotten your first dose at a pharmacy or through the age-based system, the B.C. government is asking everyone to register at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca.

READ MORE: AstraZeneca vaccine can be given to adults 30 and older, NACI recommends

READ MORE: B.C. to open up AstraZeneca vaccines for all people 40+, set up clinics in hot spots

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCoronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More information on Salmon Arm water licence application surfaces
Next story
Man who fired at RCMP officers in West Kootenay found not criminally responsible

Just Posted

Funds are coming to the Okanagan for tourism projects including more bike trails. (North Okanagan Cycling Society photo)
Tourism funds ride into Okanagan

Bike trails, Indigenous landmarks being added around the valley

Willa Holmwood, Neet Kaur and John Bunka volunteer at Kelowna COVID-19 vaccination clinics. (St. John Ambulance/Contributed)
St. John Ambulance volunteers offer support at Interior B.C. vaccine clinics

Up to 16 medical first responder volunteers are on-site in clinics in the B.C. Interior

Vernon Vipers defenceman Griffen Barr sets up a screen in front of West Kelowna goalie Zachary Bennett during the Vipers’ 2-1 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Monday, May 3, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers edge West Kelowna Warriors

Two second-period goals give Vipers 2-1 B.C. Hockey League pod win Monday, May 3, in Vernon

The 2017 BOYD Autobody and Glass Father’s Day Charity Car Show. (Black Press Media file)
Car raffle substituting for Kelowna car show

The winner of the raffle will drive home with a 2010 Chevy Camaro 2LT

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Community court opening this week in Kelowna

Integrated court will focus on offenders struggling with addiction, mental health or homelessness

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Man arrested at Kamloops hotel following sounds of woman screaming

Kamloops RCMP had to follow the sounds of a woman screaming after reports of a stabbing

Shuswap Orthodontics staff practiced in the ways of the force, and accompanied by a well-known Wookie, marked May 4th, aka Star Wars Day, with a visit to downtown Salmon Arm businesses offering photo ops and to local dental offices to deliver cookies. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Shuswap Orthodontics Jedi out in force for May 4th

Wookie part of goodwill walk through downtown Salmon Arm on Star Wars Day

Sally Ginter has begun a role as chief executive officer with the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. (Contributed)
VIDEO: South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation finds new head with Sally Ginter

Chief executive officer had earlier worked with Ronald McDonald House Charities

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to speakers appearing by video during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday May 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada will align policy on ‘vaccine passports’ with international allies: Trudeau

Trudeau says Canadians could begin travelling outside the country again by summer

Ranging from 11 to 20 in age and representing seven provinces and one territory, the plaintiffs are appealing a Supreme Court judge’s decision to dismiss their lawsuit last fall. (David Suzuki Foundation)
15 youths not backing down in their fight to sue Ottawa over climate change inaction

The group has filed an appeal after their lawsuit was struck down by a Federal Court judge last fall

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. (File photo)
Woman seriously injured in cougar attack near Agassiz

B.C. Conservation Officer Services predator team has been dispatched

Tacos Del Norte in Penticton will be closed Tuesday, May 4 until further notice due to a break-in. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Break-in cancels Taco Tuesday in Penticton

Tacos Del Norte was forced to close on Tuesday after they were broken into overnight

Most Read