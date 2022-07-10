Lost hikers safely found by Vernon Search and Rescue

Neither rain, sleet nor July snow shall stop Vernon Search and Rescue crews from their appointed task.
VSAR was called Friday night, July 8, to assist some hikers who had become lost in one of the hiking areas of the Monashee Mountains.
Team members hiked through the night and managed to locate the hikers shortly after first light. During the task the team experienced hiking through several kilometres of deep slushy snow. To avoid a return trip with another eight hours of hiking in challenging terrain, VSAR members and hikers flew out with Graham Helicopters.
“Our hikers did many things right,” said VSAR on social media. “While not expecting snow in July, in the Okanagan, they were reasonably prepared but in hindsight, would want to take more. Having the foresight to bring along an inReach for communication, helped with search efforts.”
Vernon SAR would like to take the opportunity to encourage people to check out adventuresmart.ca for some handy education and resources for when adventuring in our back country.
