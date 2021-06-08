Colby Kalke remains in intensive care at Royal Inland Hospital following a June 3 motor-vehicle collision. (Colby Yost/Gofundme photo)

Love and support flows for Salmon Arm teen seriously injured in collision

Colby Kalke remains in intensive care in Kamloops hospital

There’s been an outpouring of support for a Salmon Arm family whose son was seriously injured in a recent collision.

Family and friends of Colby Kalke have been sharing on social media their experiences with, and love for, the 18-year-old who was sent to hospital on June 3 following a motor-vehicle collision.

One of those friends, Colby Yost, initiated a Gofundme page. In it, he explains Kalke remains in intensive care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, being treated for head injuries and multiple broken bones.

“Colby underwent brain surgery on June 4th where they removed a piece of his skull so his brain can heal,” reads the Gofundme page, adding that Colby’s mother, Janine, is staying in Kamloops. His father Scott and sister Rieley were returning to Salmon Arm while Rieley finishes school, but would be commuting to Kamloops.

“He has a long road to recovery and I would like to ease some of the financial challenges that his family may face.”

As of June 8, more than $17,500 had been raised.

On her Facebook page, Rieley offered thanks for all the love and support.

“You guys are all truly helping. Every prayer. Every positive thought. Helps a lot. More then you know.”

In another Facebook post, Chase Gladue offered love and praise for his friend Colby, calling him an inspiration and a hero.

“I know he’s going to come out of this stronger and be so very thankful for everyone who stood by him through these horrible times,” wrote Gladue. “I love you brother and forever will. Stay strong and keep shining buddy you’re doing great.”

Most Read