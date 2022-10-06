Lower Glenrosa development deferred by West Kelowna council

West Kelowna council has put off a decision on OCP and zoning amendments for a townhouse development on Lower Glenrosa Road. (Photo/Google Maps)

A townhome development planned for the Glenrosa neighbourhood has been put off for now by West Kelowna council.

Plans call for 44 units to be built at 2734-2736 Lower Glenrosa Road, which is currently a heavily treed, sloped property.

Residents who spoke at a March public hearing expressed concern over the loss of green space, the impact on wildlife and Knoppler Brook, as well as traffic congestion and emergency exit routes.

Incumbent council candidate Stephen Johnston also raised emergency route concerns at council’s Oct. 4 meeting.

“There’s a bunch of questions that beg a little bit more detail just so that we can understand so that the access we create has the best impact for emergency preparedness,” he said.

The city is requiring a right of way for the development to allow for an emergency exit route.

“It creates extra options, not the only options, let me make that very clear,” said Paul Gipps, chief administrative officer. “There are other options we are working on.”

Fire chief Jason Brolund said it isn’t a route that would support a full-scale evacuation of the Glenrosa neighbourhood in the event of an emergency.

“However, any time we can make connections between neighbourhoods that could be used in case of an emergency, even at a smaller scale, it’s a very positive thing in my mind, added Brolund.”

The city is also requiring hillside and environmental development permits, a wildfire hazard report and mitigation measures.

Staff recommended Official Community Plan and zoning bylaw amendments be approved by council so the project could move forward. However, Johnston made a motion that the amendments be deferred to a future meeting, which was approved.

