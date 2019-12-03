Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

A truck contracted to carry Canada Post mail and packages burst into flames in November, according to a spokesperson for the Crown corporation.

Phil Legault said the transport truck slid off the road into a ditch along Highway 97 near Hixon on Nov. 13, a community about 60 kilometres south of Prince George. The truck caught fire as a result of the crash.

“Unfortunately, all of the Canada Post product was destroyed along with the truck,” Legault told Black Press Media by email Tuesday.

He said customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, or call Canada Post’s customer service line at 1-800-267-1177.

ALSO READ: Canada Post racking up close to $1 million a year in parking fines, data show

ALSO READ: Canada Post workers are asking owners to keep dogs secure

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Eyewitness hears 19 shots fired in Westwold police incident
Next story
Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

Just Posted

Kelowna musician in need of GoFundMe support after serious assult

James Reid has been at the Critical Care Unit at KGH since Nov. 30

Third child luring incident within a week in West Kelowna

Man described as a Caucasian male in his 30s with a full beard and no moustache

Westbank First Nation welcomes new business

Spirit of the Lake Native Boutique celebrated grand opening this past Sunday

Lake Country coffee company wants to revolutionize java industry

New, innovative blends will combine coffee with natural cognitive nootropics

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission executive director reflects on 18-year career

Randy Benson announced his retirement to his board a month ago

$50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Eyewitness hears 19 shots fired in Westwold police incident

Two arrested after dynamic incident that shut down Hwy. 97 Tuesday

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

Summerland builders named finalists for awards

Two builders nominated for provincial and regional construction excellence

Former student sentenced for calling in bomb threat to Kamloops school

Colby Adamson pleaded guilty to a number of charges in Kamloops provincial court

230 days pass since murder charge laid in Salmon Arm church shooting

Psychiatric report completed, accused scheduled for Dec. 17 court appearance

Penticton’s Seniors’ Drop-In starts Toonie fundraiser

Coun. Katie Robinson was the first to donate to the cause

UPDATE: Highway partially re-opens following alleged shots fired near Falkland

RCMP have two suspects in custody after incident that put Westwold Elementary on lockdown

Winters most anticipated Craft Culture’s Holiday Market returns

Support local artisans and crafters from all over B.C. this holiday season

Most Read