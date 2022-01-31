Major crimes investigating body discovered in rural Kamloops

A body of a young man was discovered in a rural area of Kamloops, on Tk’emlups traditional territories on Saturday, Jan. 29.

The man was found in a shared parking lot of St. Joseph’s Cemetery/Tk’emlups Health Clinic/Tk’emlups Church in Kamloops.

According to RCMP, evidence at the scene linked the victim to a black 2014 Honda Accord located on Dallas Drive at Lafarge Road in Kamloops.

“Police are asking anyone who might have dashcam video from the Chilcotin Road area to Lafarge Road at Dallas Drive in Kamloops from the afternoon of Jan. 28 until the morning of Jan. 29 to contact investigators,” said Southeast District senior investigating officer, Inspector Brent Novakoski of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section. “An extensive video canvass of areas related to this investigation is being conducted in hopes that investigators will be able to confirm a timeline of events to further this investigation.”

Division Serious Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Service, Police Dog Service, Kamloops Detachment Serious Crime Unit and General Investigation Services Team, and Tk’emlups Rural Detachment members are all actively engaged in the investigation. The BC Coroner’s Service is conducting a concurrent investigation.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage or information to call the SED MCU information line at 1-877-987-8477.

