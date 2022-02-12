Major police incident unfolding in downtown Penticton

Emergency response team and numerous police surround home at Winnipeg and Eckhardt

RCMP Emergency Response Team and their tactical truck are on scene at a house on Eckhardt and Winnipeg Saturday morning. (Jeffrey Alderton Kilpatrick Facebook)

A major police scene is unfolding at Winnipeg Street and Eckhardt in downtown Penticton Saturday morning.

RCMP’s emergency response team and their tactical vehicle is on scene. Numerous Penticton police cars are in front of a house where a man is believed to be barricaded inside.

Neighbours have taken to social media to say police have been outside the home for hours.

Several people reported they heard at least two flash bangs around 8:45 a.m.

The Western News has a reporter heading to the scene to update this story.

We have also reached out to the RCMP for comment but so far have not heard back.

RCMP Emergency Response Team and their tactical truck are on scene at a house on Eckhardt and Winnipeg Saturday morning. (Jeffrey Alderton Kilpatrick Facebook)

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.