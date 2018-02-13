Men on the run fail to hide from police

Two men ended up in cuffs after a game of hide and seek didn’t go in their favour.

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, Vernon RCMP members were called to the area of L&A Road and Cools Road in the BX, where two men were allegedly ‘casing’ out the area in a white Pontiac Grand Prix. Witness reports led officers to the white Pontiac where it was found unoccupied. Due to snowy conditions however, officers were able to track the men to a nearby bush where they were attempting to hide from police. The two suspect were taken into custody without incident.

“It was the quick thinking of the local residents that led police to the area, where the suspect males were ultimately hiding in bushes attempting to evade police,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “The white Pontiac vehicle was in fact reported stolen out of the Kamloops area and there is no doubt the suspect males were looking to continue their crime spree.”

Cameron Bob, 34, and Ryan Exner, 37, both of Kamloops, were charged with numerous counts of possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with probation orders.

The next court appearance for Cameron and Exner is scheduled for Feb. 22 in Vernon.

