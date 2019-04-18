File photo

Man airlifted to hospital after apparent hunting incident in East Kootenay

The man was in stable condition when he was flown out of Fairmont Hot Springs to a Calgary hospital

A man was flown to hospital Thursday morning after an apparent hunting incident near Fairmont Hot Springs.

A spokesperson with the Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service, known as STARS, said the man, believed to be 49 years old, was suffering from a gunshot wound at the resort community in southeastern B.C.

He was rushed via air ambulance in stable condition to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

“Reports are he was involved in a hunting incident,” the spokesperson said in an email.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) was called at 9:03 a.m. for the incident in the hills outside of Fairmont.

“We immediately dispatched two ground crews and notified STARS air ambulance for transport. BCEHS paramedics were on scene in 20 minutes and cared and transported one patient to the Fairmont airport to be transported to hospital by STARS,” commented a media spokesperson for BCEHS.

Fairmont Hot Springs airport declined to comment, though they confirmed STARS had landed and picked up a patient Thursday morning.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan start-up asks Ottawa to protect kids online
Next story
B.C. RCMP arrest foreign national in connection to airport thefts

Just Posted

UPDATE: Police swarm residence near UBC Okanagan, arrest 3 men

Five RCMP cars were seen outside 755 Academy Way Wednesday evening.

Updated: Steam reported at Kelowna Law Courthouse

Emergency crews are on scene

Road closures anticipated for 9th annual Kelowna Vaisakhi Parade

The annual event highlighting the Sikh community will be held April 27

Snow falling at Big White near season’s end

Big White is open until April 22

Easter dinner at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

Clients of the Gospel Mission are in for an Easter feast.

Okanagan start-up asks Ottawa to protect kids online

Mazu’s online petition to protect children while online is over halfway to it’s goal of 500 signatures

Landlord of alleged Okanagan shooter recounts deadly day

Tony Friesen was working in one of the units of his Penticton building when he heard shots

B.C. RCMP arrest foreign national in connection to airport thefts

A woman, 60, is being held in police custody as Richmond RCMP investigate

Westjet tries again to dismiss proposed class-action lawsuit alleging discrimination

Former flight attendant claims airline broke contractual promise to create harassment-free workplace

Man airlifted to hospital after apparent hunting incident in East Kootenay

The man was in stable condition when he was flown out of Fairmont Hot Springs to a Calgary hospital

Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Nanaimo RCMP say fires appear to have been set intentionally

Rain closes North Okanagan fields

Forecast calling for more rain Friday

Big stories begin with small suitcase in upcoming festival

Shuswap-Okanagan storytellers to open up at Festival of Mini Theatre in Salmon Arm

Undercover cops don’t need warrant to email, text suspected child lurers: court

High court decision came Thursday in the case of Sean Patrick Mills of Newfoundland

Most Read