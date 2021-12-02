Man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman on West Kelowna sidewalk

The area where the alleged assault took place. (Google Maps)

A man is currently in police custody after allegedly assaulting a woman on a sidewalk in West Kelowna, Thursday afternoon (Dec. 2).

RCMP was called to the 2500 block of Main Street at about 3:20 p.m., after reports a man was assaulting a woman.

Officers arrived on the scene and had the victim transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect fled the scene while police followed on foot, eventually arresting the man, according to Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

“Investigators do not believe this was a random incident and the parties were known to one another,” said Cpl. Lobb.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact West Kelowna RCMP – GIS by calling (250) 768-2880 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

