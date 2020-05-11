Vancouver police dog Vader was left with a broken tooth after an attempted carjacking on Monday, May 11, 2020. (Vancouver Police Department)

Man arrested after attempted carjacking leaves Vancouver police dog with broken tooth

The man was allegedly trying to steal a police vehicle

A Vancouver police dog had its tooth broken after officers said a man tried to steal a police car on Monday.

Police said they were called to the National Yards by a civic worker at about 6 a.m. after a man broke into a secure area in the works yard. Police said they stopped the man from trying to steal a police vehicle and took the man into custody.

Police said that during the arrest, the man fought with officers and kicked and punch a police dog, breaking its tooth. Police said the dog, Vader, is expected to make a full recovery.

“We are very fortunate that our officers and Canine unit were not seriously injured during the incident,” said Sgt. Aaron Roed. “This man was attempting to start the vehicle and flee before he was arrested.”

Police said the alleged theft came the day after the same person, a 66-year-old man of no fixed address, was arrested after allegedly uttering threats in Stanley Park. In that incident, the man had been released on an promise to appear.

The man was taken to hospital for assessment and police are recommending charges including assault of a police officer and assault of a police dog.

READ MORE: Vancouver police seize nearly $3M in street drugs, eight handguns after four-month probe

READ MORE: Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DogsVancouver police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Student wins $100,000 scholarship for electric longboard design
Next story
Victoria mayor says city preparing to create open spaces for restaurant recovery

Just Posted

Okanagan flooding risk ‘moderate’

Barring some extreme, record-setting rain, flooding in Okanagan Lake is extremely unlikely this year

Two Kelowna men facing attempted murder charges for allegedly attacking homeless man

Devin Comerford, 19, and Zackary Gaubert, 21, were taken into police custody on May 8

Detours around Glenrosa-McIver start on May 14

The detours are part of the road improvement project in the area

Kelowna student’s grad petition gains steam

The petition asks for grad ceremonies to be rescheduled instead of moved virtually

Southern Interior charities to receive PPE from United Way

The items were donated to United Way through various channels

‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

Health officials urged British Columbians to keep following the rules

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Avoid non-essential boating: Osoyoos RCMP

‘We ask that you consider the risks you are putting our first responders in’

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Student wins $100,000 scholarship for electric longboard design

Ethan Lodermeier was one of 100 winners of the Schulich Leadership Scholarship

COVID-19 parks Okanagan car show

The 26th annual Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter’s Father’s Day show in Vernon is off

Horoscopes for the week of May 11

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Overdose prevention site selected for Okanagan city

Interior Health reveals expansion of Downtown Primary Care Centre in Vernon

Most Read