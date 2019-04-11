(Black Press Media file)

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

Kamloops RMCP had an easy day Wednesday after the suspect in a bank fraud case jumped into an off-duty police car.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelke, police were at a bank on Notre Dame Drive at 3 p.m. Wednesday after a man allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own accounts.

The suspect ran out of the bank and hid outside, avoiding marked police cars.

An off-duty police officer was driving in the area and training his police dog when he heard about the bank fraud chase on the radio .

The Mountie saw the suspect and beckoned him into his car. As the the man climb into the unmarked car, the cop told the suspect he was under arrest. The man tried to jump out of the car but was stopped by the sound of a police dog barking at him from the back of the car.

Police arrested the suspect, who was a 51-year-old Calgary man previously known to RCMP.

READ MORE: Man dies on Sunshine Coast after police try to arrest him

READ MORE: Surrey U.K. police officers help save woman in Surrey B.C.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
La Loche school shooter argues for youth sentence
Next story
Lake Country micro-garden proposed to provide wineries with fresh vegetables

Just Posted

Kelowna police hunt for thief who stole cash register from candy store

This individual has sticky fingers after he stole from So Sweet Candy.

Want a new job? Head over to the Black Press Extreme Career and Education Fair

Career fair runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Kelowna

Lake Country micro-garden proposed to provide wineries with fresh vegetables

A variance will be coming forward to council on Tuesday

Business groups call for collaboration in Kelowna’s efforts to deal with crime

Issues downtown are something business groups want to weigh in on.

Kelowna cake company whips up deliciously designed book cake

A history book cake for an 85th birthday was created by Whisk Cake Company.

Happy National Pet Day: Here’s a look at the six richest pets of all time

From Boo the Pomeranian to Grumpy Cat, these six pets had more money than most people see in a lifetime

Prosthetic leg found in downtown Vernon

Employees of Creative Mobility Products in Vernon found the leg on the store’s steps early Thursday morning.

Okanagan College carpentry program helping fill industry demand

A carpentry program with extra supports for Indigenous students is underway in Penticton

VIDEO: Firefighters perplexed by mysterious smoking plane flying over the Shuswap

Regional district, airports unable to say where aircraft landed

RCMP probe seven suspicious fires at ‘little free libraries’ in Coquitlam

Police say the majority of fires occurred late at night or very early in the morning

Okanagan cake company whips up deliciously designed book cake

A history book cake for an 85th birthday was created by Whisk Cake Company in Kelowna.

One kilometre pavement worth $150,000

Salmon Arm’s paving budget to stretch over six kilometres, list shows areas targeted

B.C. government to require permission to transfer forest cutting rights

Change to help smaller businesses, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says

Shuswap’s Ralph Reid fondly remembered by family and friends

Salmon Arm man was successful business owner, world traveller and mentor

Most Read