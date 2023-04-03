Man assessed on scene following rear-end crash at Highways 33 and 97 in Kelowna

A man is being assessed on the scene of a two-vehicle accident at Highway 97 and Highway 33 in Kelowna.
Kelowna firefighters and paramedics are on scene of a crash where a commercial truck hit a car.
One lane of Highway 33 eastbound is closed to traffic and the left lane of Highway 97 is partially blocked.
RCMP also responded.
Breaking – left lane is partially blocked on Harvey Avenue at Highway 33 in #Kelowna because of a two vehicle crash. One of the drivers is being treated by emergency services. @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/7oxJ03wHwp
— Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) April 3, 2023
