Man breaks into Peachland restaurant through skylight

A Peachland business owner is hoping to find the man that broke into his restaurant by skylight.

Sam Vong, owner of Dragon Lotus Restaurant on Highway 97, said a man entered the building shortly after he left work early Thursday morning.

The man took $50 in the til, but was caught on tape by Vong’s security camera, he said.

“We were here prepping until 3 a.m. to get ready for the day,” he said, adding the man broke into the business about an hour later.

Vong said the restaurant has been in the new location since October, but he hasn’t experienced any crime in the area before this morning’s incident.

“I guess he climbed on the roof and broke through the skylight,” he said.

He said it was the one day his cash float was left in the til.

Vong said the RCMP has been contacted.

Emails have been sent to the Kelowna RCMP.

