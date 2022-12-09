Kelowna RCMP recently arrested two individuals who combined for a total of 68 recommended charges over two months. (File photo)

Man caught red-handed by Kelowna police while attempting break-in

Suspect had six outstanding warrants

The keen eye of two Kelowna RCMP officers has left one man behind bars after an early morning break-and-enter attempt.

On the morning of Dec. 9, while patrolling the downtown area the officers saw a man using tools to try to break into a condo building in the 500-block of Leon Avenue. Upon his arrest, the officers determined that the suspect was breaching his release order, as he was on curfew from 8p.m.-7a.m.

He was also found to have six outstanding warrants, and was not to be in possession of any tools that could be used to break-and-enter.

Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Mike Della-Paolera applauded the officers for their proactive work.

“Thanks to their hard work this individual is off the streets and being held for the courts.”

