A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man faces three charges, including aggravated assault, after Vancouver machete attack

Suspect allegedly set fire to his suite and then attacked four people in the building

Charges have been laid against a man accused of attacking several people with a machete in downtown Vancouver.

A statement from Vancouver police says 48-year-old Ibrahim Bakhit faces three separate charges, including counts of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Court documents show Bakhit remains in custody and is due to return to court on Aug. 22.

Police were called to a rooming house above a popular cabaret in Vancouver’s entertainment district on Saturday after a man allegedly set fire to his suite and then attacked four people in the building.

Police say at least one of the victims has life-altering injuries.

Officers shot and seriously injured the suspect, prompting a review by the Independent Investigations Office, which examines all cases of police-involved death or serious injury in B.C.

