Man falls to death hiking trail near Sicamous

Search and rescue will attempt recovery later today

A man is dead after falling down a steep hillside in the Sicamous Creek area on May 15.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the Eagle Valley Rescue Society and Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue were paged to assist the B.C. Ambulance Service on a call for a man who had fallen into a canyonin Two Mile, south of Sicamous.

Read More: Citizen-science initiative needs volunteers to count Okanagan-Shuswap bats

Read More: Protesters push public notification on harms of cell tower radiation

Dan Roddick, a lieutenant with the Eagle Valley Rescue Society, said the man fell from a cliff near the Lizard Mountain Bike Trail, which shares a parking lot and trailhead with the Sicamous Creek Falls Trail. Roddick said the place the man fell from was near the trail but not directly on it.

Roddick said it quickly became clear that the slope the man had fallen down was too steep to be accessed by the rescue society or the search and rescue responders.

Read More: B.C.-Alberta feud a concern for Shuswap boat rental operations

Read More: Kelowna RCMP under fire after video shows officer interrogating Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

John Schut of Shuswap Search and Rescue said a team may go out today to try to recover the man’s body but they are waiting on assistance from a helicopter winch team. If no helicopter is available, Schut said they will be sending a rope team in to bring the man’s body out.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada ‘disappointed’ Philippines recalling ambassador, consuls over trash
Next story
Feds ‘deeply concerned’ by China’s arrests of Canadians Kovrig, Spavor

Just Posted

Kelowna-based motorcycle app adds new club feature

The new Tonit feature helps club members communicate, promote events

The number 222 and Kelowna’s murder victim Chris Ausman

Officers told Steven Pirko the number was significant to Christopher Ausman

Vernon RCMP respond to reports of shots fired near residence

Despite arrests, the investigation continues and police remain on scene

Okanagan College student trades digital skills for apprenticeship

Jessica de Groot graduates from Okanagan College collision repair program

Kelowna resident angered with overnight construction

The woman alleges she was given no notice that there would be overnight construction in her neighbourhood

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Cancer-causing substance used to cut cocaine turns up in Nelson, B.C., drugs

Police warn the once-popular painkiller was banned in Canada in 1973

B.C.-Alberta feud a concern for Shuswap boat rental operations

Pipeline politics said to be more discouraging to Alberta tourists than cost of fuel

Friends rally for Okanagan man’s stolen bike

GoFundMe page started to help Vernon’s Maurice Strong raise money for new specialty bicycle

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Canada first country to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes: B.C. coroner

Nearly one-third of fatal car crash victims were not wearing seatbelts

Most Read