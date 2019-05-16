Man falls to death hiking trail near Sicamous

A man is dead after falling down a steep hillside in the Sicamous Creek area on May 15.
Shortly after 8 p.m., the Eagle Valley Rescue Society and Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue were paged to assist the B.C. Ambulance Service on a call for a man who had fallen into a canyonin Two Mile, south of Sicamous.
Dan Roddick, a lieutenant with the Eagle Valley Rescue Society, said the man fell from a cliff near the Lizard Mountain Bike Trail, which shares a parking lot and trailhead with the Sicamous Creek Falls Trail. Roddick said the place the man fell from was near the trail but not directly on it.
Roddick said it quickly became clear that the slope the man had fallen down was too steep to be accessed by the rescue society or the search and rescue responders.
John Schut of Shuswap Search and Rescue said a team may go out today to try to recover the man’s body but they are waiting on assistance from a helicopter winch team. If no helicopter is available, Schut said they will be sending a rope team in to bring the man’s body out.
