Man found dead on railway tracks in Salmon Arm

Police say they believe he was struck by the train but there were no witnesses

In the early morning hours of Sunday, July 22, Salmon Arm RCMP received a call regarding a man lying on the railway tracks.

Sgt. Scott Lachapelle reports that officers and paramedics found the man near the bridge just west of Salmon Arm and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The BC Coroners Service was contacted, the man was identified and his family was notified.

“The Salmon Arm RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are still investigating the matter in hopes of being able to determine the sequence of events that led to the male’s tragic death,” Lachapelle stated Monday. “The investigation to this point leads police to believe the deceased male was struck by the train; however there are no witnesses to the incident. Police are hopeful that video footage from the train, which police hope to have shortly, may assist in the investigation.”

