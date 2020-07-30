Man found passed out in allegedly stolen vehicle arrested in South Okanagan

Witnesses reported the man passed out behind the wheel of a stalled vehicle

Penticton RCMP arrested a man passed out in allegedly stolen vehicle July 29 at 3:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a man overdosing while driving his vehicle near Main Street and Duncan Avenue West.

Witnesses reported the man was apparently passed out at the wheel of a stalled vehicle. He was treated by paramedics and subsequently regained consciousness.

The vehicle was later found to be stolen by police.

The 38-year-old man from Delta was arrested for possessing stolen property, and also for driving while prohibited and breaching release conditions not to be present in any motor vehicle.

He was later released on an undertaking to appear in B.C. Provincial Court.

READ MORE: Two men arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs in Penticton

READ MORE: Penticton man charged with indecent act on Lakeshore Drive



jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crime