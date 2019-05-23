(Black Press Media files)

Man in B.C. charged with murder and arson in 2016 New Brunswick death

He is charged in the death of 71-year-old Lucille Maltais, who was found inside a burned down home

A 42-year-old man living in British Columbia has been charged with second-degree murder and arson in connection with the death of a woman in northern New Brunswick in 2016.

On October 22, 2016, firefighters discovered the body of 71-year-old Lucille Maltais inside a home in Val-d’Amour.

The investigation determined that the fire had been deliberately set, and her death was deemed a homicide.

The RCMP has continued to investigate the fire and death, and on Wednesday officers arrested a man in British Columbia in connection with the investigation.

Charged is 42-year-old Charles Alex Maltais, who is originally from Val-d’Amour but had recently been living in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

He is being held in custody and will be brought before a New Brunswick court within the coming days.

The Canadian Press

