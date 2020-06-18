B.C. man offers ‘diamonds’ to woman and then stays on her property for 5 hours

Abbotsford Police say intruder has been identified and has mental-health issues

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred on Tuesday evening (June 16) in which a man was captured on video surveillance as he walked around a local residence and tried opening doors for several hours.

Police said the incident began at about 11:30 p.m. at a home on Pine Street, when a man approached a woman as she was getting out of her vehicle.

The woman posted about the incident on Facebook, saying that, as she walked toward her residence, the man followed her and began to try the doorknob when she got inside and locked the door.

A male friend was in the home, and the two of them told the intruder to leave.

The man insisted that he had diamonds in his hands that he wanted to show her, she wrote. The woman told him that, if he touched her, she would release her dog on him, and he walked away.

ALSO READ: Knife-wielding intruder allegedly threatens B.C. woman and newborn

The woman wrote that, when she woke up the next morning, she found out that a neighbour had answered a knock on her door at 4:40 a.m. and, when she opened it, a man tried to force his way inside.

The woman who had encountered the man in her driveway then reviewed her security footage, and discovered that the intruder had come back to her property, checked doorknobs, and peered into her car and tried to open it over a period of five hours.

She said the man was talking to himself and attempted to lure her outside by holding a rock up to the camera, pretending it was a diamond.

The last footage shows him approaching her neighbour’s home at 4:40 a.m., she said.

Police say they have now identified the man, and it appears he may have mental-health issues. They said they are working with community partners to offer him resources.

“Investigators continue their investigation to determine whether criminal charges will be recommended,” police said.

ALSO READ: Stranger climbs onto second-storey patio and lights fire in barbecue

Police