Man sought after allegedly pulling knife on Vernon employee

RCMP called to Anderson Way business after nighttime incident

RCMP are on the hunt for a man who allegedly pulled a knife on a store employee.

Police were called to a business in the 5000-block of Anderson Way Tuesday, March 15 shortly after 10 p.m. for a weapons complaint.

“A man who was banned from entering the store was asked to leave and was followed out of the building by staff,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “Once outside, the man allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened one of the employees. He then fled prior to the arrival of officers who were not able to locate him.”

The suspect has been identified RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

