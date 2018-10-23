Collage consisting of 4 photographs, of the three witnesses, one man and two women, police are seeking to identify - Kelowna RCMP

Man stabbed in Kelowna, police searching for suspect and witnesses

The man was stabbed on Lawrence Avenue

Police are searching for a suspect and witnesses who were involved in a stabbing on Lawrence Avenue last week.

On Wednesday, Oct. 10, at 12:17 a.m., Kelowna RCMP were called to assist the BC Ambulance Service who were responding to 911 reports of a man that was stabbed in the 200 block of Lawrence Avenue in Kelowna. Police had learned that an altercation between two adult men, quickly escalated to one of the men allegedly stabbing by the other.

RCMP responded to the scene and set up an area of containment in order to search for the suspect, who reportedly fled the area on foot. Despite police efforts, the suspect was not located, according to an RCMP news release.

The victim, a 33-year-old Kelowna man, was treated at the scene by paramedics and rushed to the hospital for emergency medical treatment. The victim sustained serious non-life threatening injuries as a result of being stabbed multiple times, the release said.

“The investigation, currently being led by the General Investigation Section, has been progressing well as police have since identified and spoken to several witnesses,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP. “Our investigators are now looking to speak with additional witnesses, who have not yet been identified by police. The unknown male and two unknown females were spotted on video surveillance CCTV cameras in the area.”

The unknown man witness was seen wearing a black short sleeve, Toronto Blue Jays jersey with the number ‘10’ on the back. One of the unknown females had long dark coloured hair, eyeglasses and was seen carrying a dark coloured purse. While the other unknown female had what is believed to be dirty blonde hair in a top knot, seen wearing a tank top and dark pants, the release said.

If you know the identity of any of the witnesses depicted in the photographs released by police, or you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, or have any information at all you are asked to contact Cst. Ewan Dewolf of Kelowna RCMP GIS at 250-470-6294. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fast ferries from B.C. spotted in Egypt

Just Posted

Re-election of Kelowna incumbents seen by winners as endorsement of status quo

Returning Mayor Colin Basran says social issues, housing and transportation are his top priorities

JoeAnna’s House construction breaks ground in Kelowna

Moving forward on temporary housing facility for KGH out of town patient family members

Kelowna man named as one of Canada’s top 10 insurance brokers

Garrett Jones, with Valley First, was named in Canadian Insurance Top Broker magazine

Gold, silver, and bronze earned by Lake Country skating club in latest competition

The Central Okanagan skaters competed in the ISU International Adult Figure Skating Competition

Kelowna Rockets hire former NHL defenceman as new head coach

Adam Foote named new head coach following the firing of Jason Smith earlier in week

Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Officials say 70 per cent of people in those provinces will get back more than they end up paying out as fuel costs rise to incorporate the carbon tax.

Shuswap offers one-stop wellness for seniors

Salmon Arm centre for seniors with chronic conditions offers collaborate approach to health

Fast ferries from B.C. spotted in Egypt

Controversial aluminum BC Ferries vessels ’big white elephants covered in dust,’ eyewitness says

Canadian troops, families take shelter in hotel after Florida hurricane

Most of the Canadians were evacuated from the military base before Hurricane Michael

B.C. jury trial hears police-sting audio of man accused of killing girl, 12

Garry Handlen has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of Monica Jack on May 6, 1978.

5 tips to keep trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween

BC Children’s Hospital has a few suggestions to keep Oct. 31 fun

B.C. man gets seven years in prison for baseball-bat attack on Kamloops teen

Kamloops man who beat Jessie Simpson into a coma has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. He was originally charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon.

Cougar spotted after Vancouver Island resident finds his decapitated cat

Reports of conservation officers actively looking for the predator in Port Hardy Tuesday afternoon

Time running out for TV debate on proportional representation

B.C. Liberal leader spars with Premier John Horgan over timing

Most Read