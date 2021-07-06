Man wanted for extortion, uttering threats sought by Vernon RCMP

Anyone with information about the man believed to be in the North Okanagan urged to contact RCMP

50-year-old Jason Reece Baker is wanted for uttering threats, extortion, criminal harassment, and is believed to be in the Vernon area. (RCMP)

A man wanted by police is believed to be in the Vernon area.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking to find 50-year-old Jason Reece Baker.

He’s wanted for uttering threats, extortion and criminal harassment.

Baker is described as a six-foot-tall man weighing around 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Jason Baker, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

