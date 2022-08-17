Man who killed Greater Victoria teen in 2010 denied parole

One of 2 men who raped, killed classmate still high risk for sexual violence: decision

Langford teen Kimberly Proctor was raped and murdered in 2010 by classmates Kruse Wellwood and Cameron Moffat. (Facebook/Kimberly’s Law)

Warning: This story includes references to sexualized violence and murder.

One of the two men responsible for the brutal sexual assault, torture and murder of Langford teen Kimberly Proctor was again denied day parole.

Kruse Wellwood, 28, remains a high risk to be violent within a relationship and re-offend sexually with no viable release plan, no community strategy and no support for day parole in place, according to a Parole Board of Canada decision dated Aug. 4.

The decision notes that the dynamics of the murder and mutilation of the victim’s body continue to raise serious concerns.

Wellwood and Cameron Moffat admitted to pre-planning the rape and killing of their classmate on March 18, 2010, and burning her body under a bridge on the Galloping Goose trail the next day.

In April 2011, Wellwood then 17 and Moffat then 18, were handed life sentences with a five-year concurrent sentence for indignity to human remains in April 2011.

A psychiatric assessment completed in 2011 indicated Wellwood had deviant sexual disorder in the form of sadism, and there were indications of necrophilia. The psychiatrist concluded he was very high risk for committing a similar offence.

In July 2019 the psychologist assessed his risk for general and violent reoffending as high, noting sexual deviance rarely changes without extensive and focused treatment.

In an April psychological risk assessment, the psychologist concluded Wellwood remains a high risk for general, violent and sexual reoffending.

The doctor noted Wellwood sat slumped, failed to make eye contact and referred to the murder as the ‘event.’ He did not use Kimberly Proctor’s name throughout the interview. The risk assessment does not support a release or a transfer to minimum security.

The board noted Wellwood completed a sex offender institutional maintenance program and showed moderate to good commitment and ability to use those skills to manage risk factors.

However, the report indicates he discussed sexual fantasies in some detail and indicates Wellwood imagines he is in control of the acts and the partner is a mythical creature whose role is to provide sexual pleasure. Wellwood also ordered anime magazines, one of which was flagged as containing images of women in bondage.

Wellwood was first denied parole in May 2020, less than one year after being denied day parole.

Proctor’s family members continued their steadfast input to the board, filing a compelling submission for the most recent application.

“It is clear from the statements that the murdered victim’s family were forever changed by the violent and cruel way they lost their loved one. They were seriously traumatized. They say they have seen no remorse, are angry and do not believe you deserve parole,” the decision reads.

