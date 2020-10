The incident happened in the Glenrosa area

A 63-year-old man who injured his leg on a West Kelowna trail had to be rescued by emergency crews, Thursday morning.

The man was about 5 km up a trail near Glenrosa Road, just before 10 a.m. when the incident happened.

It’s unclear how the man hurt his leg and if he was walking alone on the trail.

rescue