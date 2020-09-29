Mandatory mask policy coming to Capital News Centre

The new policy comes into effect Oct. 1

Visitors and employees at the Capital News Centre will soon be required to wear face masks while in the building.

The policy comes into effect at the facility Oct. 1.

Masks will not be required only under the following circumstances:

On ice/field participation and players benches (Field of Play)

Fitness training sessions

Within the dressing room, only when a helmet is being worn. When an athlete’s helmet is removed, the athlete will wear a face mask or face covering

Dining at Boomers Bar & Grill

For any emergency or medical purpose

The policy will be enforced, the facility said, and signage will be in place at all public entrances.

People who enter or remain in the facility without a mask or face covering will be given a verbal reminder of the masking requirement. Failure to comply will result in a person being banned from the facility.

“Employees will be trained on the policy, including where and how to properly wear a mask or face covering, and how to respond to customers who are not cooperative in wearing a mask or face covering,” reads a notice on the Capital News Centre’s website.

