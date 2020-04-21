Diane McDonald has assembled this display of mannequins at her home on Upper Bench Rd. in Keremeos. McDonald describes the mannequins as “quietly demure damsels, partying quietly, while respecting social distance guidelines.” (Contributed)

Mannequins dress for success in the South Okanagan

The display of ‘seven lovely sisters’ has caught the eye of many passersby

A new display out front a residence in Keremeos has proven to be spark of positivity amid uncertain times.

A group of reveling mannequins dressed in ball gowns with glasses half full of local “fruit of the vine” stand on the balcony of the residence.

“It has been sung that girls just want to have fun, and such is the case of the gals on Upper Bench Rd. in Keremeos,” said Keremeos resident Diane McDonald in a letter to the Review.

READ MORE: Keremeos paramedics offering support to patients in quarantine

McDonald said those who have driven past the display have honked, and others have shared positive comments expressing their appreciation of the “joyful atmosphere” the mannequins have created.

The “gals on Upper Bench Rd.” however are not encouraging social gatherings, and McDonald was sure to arrange them in a way that respected current COVID-19 restrictions.

McDonald described her girls as “quietly demure damsels, partying quietly, while respecting social distance guidelines.”

Know of a feel-good community story? Email us: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

READ MORE: Find volunteer opportunities with Do Some Good

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap doctor suggests ways to best talk about making end-of-life plans
Next story
B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

Just Posted

Vancouver company looks to reopen Peachland’s Brenda Mines

The mine has been closed since 1990 and quarried for copper and molybdenum

Home in Rutland ravaged by early morning fire

The RCMP and Kelowna Fire Department remain on scene

Kelowna council to resume public hearings, guidelines in place

On May 12, the city will hold its first public hearing in nearly two months

Kelowna RCMP make high-risk arrest of armed suspect in Rutland

The incident occurred just before 7:45 p.m. on April 20

Okanagan Cannabis Shop opens on 420

Flora Cannabis is opening with restrictions amid COVID-19

Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

Program will provide 75% of each employee’s salary, up to $847 per week

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Princeton man facing charges after police cruiser allegedly rammed

A 26-year-old Princeton man is facing charges including assault with a weapon… Continue reading

Two planes from China forced to arrive in Canada empty of supplies: PM

Trudeau said there are limits to how long an aircraft is allowed to wait on the ground in China

HERGOTT: ICBC, COVID-19 and an injury claim

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Dyer: Learning about EV from an “L” driver

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Salmon Arm Roots & Blues cancels 2020 festival, pursuing alternatives

Organizers looking at ways to share joy, talent of festival through technology

Okanagan Chamber manager resigns due to COVID-19 cutbacks

Resignation gives room in budget for Chamber of Commerce to continue to serve community

B.C. tree planting season delayed until early May due to COVID-19 precautions

Companies will have to adhere to strict provincial health officer guidelines

Most Read