A man’s body was recovered from Long Lake after he was reported missing over the weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man’s body was recovered from Long Lake after he was reported missing over the weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man’s body recovered from Nanaimo lake after apparent drowning

Victim went for a swim Sunday, searchers found body Monday

The body of a man, who is presumed to have drowned, was recovered from Long Lake yesterday.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the body was recovered Monday, May 23, after his partner reported him missing.

“What we know is that the deceased had gone for a swim around 6 p.m. Sunday in Long Lake and did not return,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “When he did not return in the morning, police were called and [Nanaimo Search and Rescue] was contacted and within about five minutes of launching their vessel in the area where he was last seen, the body was recovered.”

O’Brien said the victim, in his 30s, and his partner are from out of province and were staying at the Long Lake Inn while he was employed on a project in Nanaimo.

“B.C. Coroners Service has been contacted and victim services has been engaged and, out of respect for the family, no further information will be released,” O’Brien said.

READ ALSO: Body recovered from waters off Nanaimo’s Protection Island

READ ALSO: Search underway for man missing and feared drowned in Nanaimo Harbour


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsRCMPWater

Previous story
US scientists will set 1,000 traps for murder hornets this year
Next story
UPDATED: Tens of thousands still without power in Ontario and Quebec after destructive storm

Just Posted

Telus is seeking permission from the city to install a digital display on its building at 2002 Enterprise Way.
Signs point to ‘no’ for digital display on Telus building in Kelowna

Danny Coyne got the Winning Catch from the 2013 derby with a fish that was 27 and a quarter inches long (Kelowna Fishing Derby/2013 event)
Big fish, big prizes for Okanagan fishing derby

(Kelowna Pride/submitted)
Kelowna Pride looking for parade Grand Marshal

Conceptual rendering of proposed development at Hiawatha RV property. (Photo/Westcorp)
Input wanted for building height hike at old RV site in Kelowna