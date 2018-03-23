Cannabis is used both medicinally and recreationally. Photo: VICTORIA NEWS.

Marijuana edibles won’t be regulated in 2018

Health Canada says edible regulation is still more than a year away

The iconic pot brownie has been sidelined in the latest proposed amendments to the Cannabis Act, or Bill C-45.

On March 22, Health Canada published a 40-page report on how cannabis could be legally packaged, marketed and sold in Canada after it becomes legalized on or around July 1.

Assembled from the opinions of thousands of Canadians, the proposal addressed decriminalization, border laws, and health warnings. But it left off the list edibles, those food products infused with the properties found in cannabis, namely THC.

According to Health Canada, edibles will not be regulated in time for this year’s legalization. The department promised that edibles will be available at dispensaries within a year of enacting the Cannabis Act, assuming it is passed by Parliament.

RELATED: Ottawa wants strict labels, packaging on marijuana products

A market once limited to the pot brownie has become a booming green culinary market. In fact, Vancouver is expecting pop-up, canna-infused restaurants soon; a trend that will undoubtedly hit the rest of B.C.

From chocolate bars to chips, edibles have been top sellers at marijuana dispensaries, hailed for their psychoactive – and therapeutic effects. Edibles are also a popular option for seniors and those who wish to ingest cannabis without smoking.

Bill C-45 is going through its second reading in the Senate, which will is expected to hold its final vote on cannabis regulation on June 7.

anna.james@vicnews.com

Previous story
Wild weather leads to power outages
Next story
B.C. man shot by police in 2017 pleads guilty to string of offences

Just Posted

UPDATED: Heavy rain causes flooding in the Central Okanagan

Portion of lower Glenrosa Road closed due to flooding

Protect the Water rally today in Kelowna

The rally will be held at No. 102 – 1420 St Paul Street, Kelowna.

Feature Friday: Is the sky the limit for downtown Kelowna construction?

City building up, not out, as high rise living becomes more popular

Free theatre performance for Lake Country families

Robinson Crusoe + Friday will be performed at Creekside Theatre April 14

Wild weather leads to power outages

Thousands woke up in the dark this morning, as Fortis crews scrambled to get power up and running.

Jury finds Chad Alphonse guilty of manslaughter in murder trial

Kelowna jury delivers its verdict a day after starting its deliberations.

BREAKING: B.C. mother hit in truck rampage dies

Family confirms mother of four Kelly Sandoval dies almost two months after being hit.

UPDATED: MPs Elizabeth May, Kennedy Stewart arrested at B.C. anti-pipeline protest

The demonstration is part of a day of action against the Trans Mountain expansion

Armstrong declares State of Emergency

Residents whose homes are impacted by the flooding should call City Hall 250-546-3023

Flooding leads to Pioneer Square evacuation in Armstrong

Armstrong assisted living facility has water in basement; nine suites evacuated

PHOTOS: Students exhibit stunning paper couture dresses

22 paper made gowns will be on display at Vancouver’s Oakridge Centre until March 27

BCHL Today: Prince George avoids elimination with game five win

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Suspect arrested and charged for assault on autistic man

Parmvir Chahil has strong B.C. ties; two others charged with accessory after the fact

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Most Read