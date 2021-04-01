Master’s student wins UBCO’s 3 Minute Thesis competition

Robyn Thomas’s thesis revolved around the challenges that family caregivers of children with medical complexity face

Robyn Thomas is a master of arts student in interdisciplinary graduate studies at UBC Okanagan. (Photo: UBC Okanagan)

A UBC Okanagan master’s student’s three-minute-long thesis presentation was selected as the winner of the school’s eighth annual Three Minute Thesis (3MT) competition.

In her winning presentation, Robyn Thomas spoke of challenges that family caregivers of children with medical complexity face.

In addition to placing first place and walking away with the top prize of $3,000, Thomas, a master of arts student in interdisciplinary graduate studies, also won the alumni UBC People’s Choice award for her thesis presentation entitled, “Developing the role of the volunteer in supporting family caregivers of children living with medical complexity: A Delphi Study.”

She will go on to represent UBC Okanagan in the virtual Western Regional 3MT competition on May 13.

“I’m honoured to have won this competition alongside so many brilliant graduate student researchers,” said Thomas. “It’s exciting to know that community members are interested in my research, and I look forward to future opportunities to share my results and findings and make an impact.”

The event, which UBCO hosted virtually on March 31, saw eight graduate students explain years of research in just three minutes to a general audience.

In second place was biology master of science student Elizabeth Houghton, who was awarded $2,000 for her presentation, “Influence of postharvest deficit irrigation on sweet cherry cold hardiness in the Okanagan Valley.”

“I really enjoyed having the opportunity to share my research with others through this competition,” says Houghton. “Condensing my research into three minutes has taught me important skills that will help me throughout my graduate degree.”

