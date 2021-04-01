Robyn Thomas is a master of arts student in interdisciplinary graduate studies at UBC Okanagan. (Photo: UBC Okanagan)

Robyn Thomas is a master of arts student in interdisciplinary graduate studies at UBC Okanagan. (Photo: UBC Okanagan)

Master’s student wins UBCO’s 3 Minute Thesis competition

Robyn Thomas’s thesis revolved around the challenges that family caregivers of children with medical complexity face

A UBC Okanagan master’s student’s three-minute-long thesis presentation was selected as the winner of the school’s eighth annual Three Minute Thesis (3MT) competition.

In her winning presentation, Robyn Thomas spoke of challenges that family caregivers of children with medical complexity face.

In addition to placing first place and walking away with the top prize of $3,000, Thomas, a master of arts student in interdisciplinary graduate studies, also won the alumni UBC People’s Choice award for her thesis presentation entitled, “Developing the role of the volunteer in supporting family caregivers of children living with medical complexity: A Delphi Study.”

She will go on to represent UBC Okanagan in the virtual Western Regional 3MT competition on May 13.

“I’m honoured to have won this competition alongside so many brilliant graduate student researchers,” said Thomas. “It’s exciting to know that community members are interested in my research, and I look forward to future opportunities to share my results and findings and make an impact.”

The event, which UBCO hosted virtually on March 31, saw eight graduate students explain years of research in just three minutes to a general audience.

In second place was biology master of science student Elizabeth Houghton, who was awarded $2,000 for her presentation, “Influence of postharvest deficit irrigation on sweet cherry cold hardiness in the Okanagan Valley.”

“I really enjoyed having the opportunity to share my research with others through this competition,” says Houghton. “Condensing my research into three minutes has taught me important skills that will help me throughout my graduate degree.”

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
All Indigenous adults in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Next story
RCMP at notorious Rutland home

Just Posted

Ralph Mackay Fraser has been ordered to pay $226,000 in compensation to a man he sucker-punched in 2008. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Drunken sucker punch costs B.C. teacher $226,000

‘Thoroughly disgraceful incident’ in 2008 left hotel security guard permanently injured

RCMP at Rutland home. (Contributed)
RCMP at notorious Rutland home

Police investigating a home in the 1300-block of Sylvania Crescent

Melissa Huntis the executive director of Childhood Connections. (Contributed)
Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Melissa Huntis

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

The Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant remains under construction with completion anticipated in 2022. (Photo: City of West Kelowna)
Water quality advisory issued in West Kelowna

The notice affects customers on the Lakeview/Rose Valley water system

Robyn Thomas is a master of arts student in interdisciplinary graduate studies at UBC Okanagan. (Photo: UBC Okanagan)
Master’s student wins UBCO’s 3 Minute Thesis competition

Robyn Thomas’s thesis revolved around the challenges that family caregivers of children with medical complexity face

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

A&W took to social media April among other Canadian companies, announcing the so-called creation of a pizza-scented candle that smells like a combination of mushroom, green pepper and pepperoni. (Instagram/A&W)
7 companies out to trick Canadian customers this April Fools’ (PHOTOS)

Onion-scented sanitizer, pizza-scented candles and cheese-scented essential oil announced April 1

(File photo)
Man launches volunteer-based delivery service to support Penticton restaurants

Service aims to help restaurants move away from delivery apps; volunteers, owners encouraged to join

The weekly case counts for the province were updated on March 31. (BC CDC)
South Okanagan COVID-19 cases rise dramatically over last week

Cases rose to 33 cases for the most recent week from five the week before

ANKORS East Kootenay held a march in Cranbrook on Monday, August 31, 2020, for Overdose Awareness Day. They marched from the Cranbrook ANKORS location to City Hall, where there was a peaceful protest out front. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Grant funding awarded for overdose support in B.C. Interior

Funding to be used for overdose-related supports in rural, remote and Indigenous communities

Workers at an ice cream shop wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 at Steveston Village, in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
All B.C. workers can now get time off for their COVID vaccine without repercussions

Leave is currently unpaid but B.C. government says it’s exploring paid options

Tribunal member Steven Adamson wrote in a screening decision Wednesday, B.C.’s Human Rights Code “only protects people from discrimination” and does not apply to those who prefer not to wear a mask. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Can’t wear a mask? Be prepared to prove it, B.C. Human Rights Tribunal rules

The body says it has received ‘a large number’ of mask-wearing complaints alleging discrimination

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A syringe is filled with the COVID-19 vaccine. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. seniors ages 72 and up can now call to book a COVID vaccine

Call centres will not ask for SIN or credit card information

Most Read