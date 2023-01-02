May 2022: Two strange vehicle crashes happen within three days

The crash on Highway 97 led to a fatality

A cyclist died after a crash with a vehicle on Highway 97 between Lake Country and Kelowna on May 24. (Jordy Cunningham/Black Press Media)

A couple of vehicles incidents two days apart from each other headlined what happened around Lake Country in May.

Highway fatality

On May 24, a section of Highway 97 between Lake Country and Kelowna was closed following a fatal collision.

Just before 7 a.m., a cyclist died after colliding with a vehicle on Highway 97 close to Parkinson Drive, close to Jealous Fruits.

The cyclist died at the scene, the RCMP confirmed.

Because of the crash, traffic was chaos around town for most of the day as a crash also occurred on the alternate route, Glenmore Road.

Car into house

A few days later on May 26 around 10 p.m., a BMW barrelled through a fence into a yard, and almost into a house.

Police, fire, emergency services, and FortisBC all attended the scene at Taiji Court.

When on scene, the police arrested the 37-year old driver for impaired operation and dangerous driving. The driver caused ‘extensive damage’ to the property, fence, and yard, according to RCMP media relations officer Tammy Lobb.

bike lanescar crashLake Countrymotor vehicle crashOkanagan