McDonald’s wants to hire 400 new workers across B.C.

West Hiring Day blitz on June 4 across B.C., Alberta, Manitoba

McDonald’s wants to hire more than 400 new employees across B.C. on its annual West Hiring Day on Monday, June 4.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to apply in-restaurant, with the benefit of a possible on-the-spot interview by a member of the restaurant management team.

With more than 1,000 new hires planned across Western Canada, this hiring blitz is part of McDonald’s ongoing commitment to providing meaningful employment opportunities at a variety of experience levels.

Across Western Canada, participating restaurants will seek to hire for crew, managers and guest experience leader positions.

“We encourage people with all different types of experience to apply, whether it is a young person looking for their first role out of school, or a seasoned professional looking for a management position,” said Ken Taylor, McDonald’s franchisee in Victoria.

“We are incredibly proud of the training and skill set we can offer our employees,” added Steve Rutherford, human resources business partner, McDonald’s Canada. “West Hiring Day is an important day for our organization which emphasizes the importance we place on providing meaningful career development and training opportunities.”

West Hiring Day will take place at participating restaurants in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, the Yukon Territory and the Northwest Territories.

This year’s hiring day comes just a few months after National Hiring Day in April, which saw McDonald’s hire more than 6,600 new employees across the country.

Interested candidates looking for local restaurant career opportunities who are unable to apply in-person can do so online at www.McDonalds.ca/Careers.

Lake Country inn wants notice on title removed
This year's flooding doesn't rival 1948

Questions raised about Kelowna General Hospital limiting the use of its therapeutic pool

“It really gives me hope,” says woman who was paralyzed in a cycling accident last year.

Lake Country inn wants notice on title removed

District staff recommend keeping the title in place

Upside down boat floating on Okanagan Lake

An upsidedown boat was found in Lake Country yesterday

New food bank, with new approach opens in Kelowna

Food bank now offers its clients the feeling of shopping at a food market

Yukon Blonde returns to Kelowna stage

The band returns home to open for June-award winner

Breaking: RCMP raid Okanagan Falls dispensary

The Herbal Green Apothecary opened on Main Street in Okanagan Falls was raided Wednesday

Breaking: RCMP raid Okanagan Falls dispensary

The Herbal Green Apothecary opened on Main Street in Okanagan Falls was raided Wednesday

Capitals down Golden Knights to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

The Washington Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Wednesday night to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

New Brunswick town stakes claim to world's oldest basketball court

A post fire cleanup uncovered a buried treasure that’s now at the centre of a transatlantic debate over a little-known piece of basketball lore

TSB set to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

Transportation Safety Board to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

U.S. to slap steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada, Mexico

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says new tariffs on steel and aluminum in effect as of midnight tonight.

Video: A goose on the loose in a baseball stadium equals chaos

Attempt to remove goose from Detroit Tigers game ends in chaos and hilarious video

BC Hydro sees uptick in power line accidents during yard work

Almost 400 accidents since 2013 reported to BC Hydro, due to misconceptions and lack of safety

