MCDOUGALL CREEK FIRE: More evacuations overnight as crews work to protect structures

Air crews attacking the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna on Friday, Aug. 18. (BC Wildfire Services)Air crews attacking the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna on Friday, Aug. 18. (BC Wildfire Services)
RCMP officers meet at a roadblock after evacuating the Wilden neighbourhood near Knox Mountain due to a wildfire burning above homes, in Kelowna, B.C., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
McDougall Creek fire burning above West Kelowna. (Facebook)McDougall Creek fire burning above West Kelowna. (Facebook)
A helicopter hovers above Okanagan Lake as it buckets water on the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)A helicopter hovers above Okanagan Lake as it buckets water on the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
‘Candeling’ trees are seen in this photo of the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)‘Candeling’ trees are seen in this photo of the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
RCMP block Highway 97 and Narrley in West Kelowna. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)RCMP block Highway 97 and Narrley in West Kelowna. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)
The McDougall Creek wildfire started to burn and take down structures in West Kelowna on Thursday night, Aug. 17. (Joanne Zebroff/Facebook)

The McDougall Creek wildfire continues to cause chaos in West Kelowna.

As both the City of West Kelowna and the province are in a state of emergency, most of West Kelowna and up Westside Road to Fintry remain under evacuation order, meaning residents must leave their homes.

The latest stretch of evacuations was announced by the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations just before midnight on Friday, Aug. 18.

Properties located between Fintry Park and Highway 97, the Smith Creek neighbourhoods and parts of Shannon Lake were put on evacuation orders and must leave their properties immediately.

Residents in the West Kelowna Business Park, the Smith Creek agricultural area, Shannon Lake, Glen Canyon and North Glenrosa are now on evacuation alert and should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

The evacuation map can be viewed on the Central Okanagan Emergency Services website.

Multiple structures were lost on Friday, including Lake Okanagan Resort, located north of Wilson’s Landing on Westside Road. The exact number of structures is unknown at this time.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 19), the McDougall Creek wildfire remains at an estimated 10,500 hectares and out of control. It is one of 16 wildfires of note across the province.

Black Press Media will keep up to date throughout the day.

READ MORE: OKANAGAN WILDFIRES: What you need to know for Saturday, Aug. 19

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsCity of West KelownaKelowna

Previous story
OKANAGAN WILDFIRES: What you need to know for Saturday, Aug. 19

Just Posted

Fire burns in Glenmore on Aug. 18. (Facebook)
Interior Health evacuates senior facilites due to Kelowna/West Kelonwa fires

Mats and blankets greet wildfire evacuees at the ESS reception centre at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon ESS Reception Centre closed, will take in evacuees Saturday morning

The B.C.Wildfire Service has listed a new fire east of Enderby, near Brash Creek, as of 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. The fire is estimated at 0.009 hectares in size, listed as under control, and is believed to be human-caused. (BCWS map)
Human-caused wildfire east of Enderby under control

The McDougall Creek wildfire has caused the Fintry Highland Fair, set for Sunday, Aug. 20, at Fintry Provincial Park, to be cancelled. Among the events planned was a wife-carrying game. (Black Press file photo)
Wildfire forces Fintry Highland Fair cancellation