Lake Country’s new council was officially sworn in Tuesday night. From left to right: Coun. Bill Scarrow, COun. Penny Gambell, Mayor James Baker, Coun. Cara Reed, Coun. Blair Ireland and Coun. Jerremy Kozub. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Meet Lake Country’s new council

Council held its first meeting since the election Tuesday night

Lake Country’s new council has officially been sworn in.

Okanagan Centre Coun. Blair Ireland has returned for another term, and said he would like to address issues with communication between the district and residents, saying that the district needs to have new ways to engage the public with consultations.

READ MORE: Lake Country’s new council to be sworn in next week

He suggested a new way to broadcast council meetings, and he suggested Facebook live as an alternative to the current system which is broadcast on TV two days later.

New Coun. Cara Reed, of Carr’s Landing, who was sworn in along with her fellow councillors Tuesday night, said she originally didn’t intend to run for council, but the Carr’s Landing community continued to ask her.

She said the Gable Beach issue was like her resume which gave her visibility in the community.

The battle for public lakeshore access at Gable Beach “was like a really long, intense, job interview,” she said.

Reed was at the forefront of the issue, advocating with other Carr’s Landing residents to keep parts of land near Gable Beach Road end within the district when council tried to sell the land in order to pay off Kelowna’s investment in Lake Country rail trail lands.

Reed earned 183 votes to former Coun. Jeanette Lambert’s 65.

Coun. Todd McKenzie, Bill Scarrow, Penny Gambell and Mayor James Baker also returned to their seats for another term. Coun. Jerremy Kozub replaces Rob Geier as the new Winfield councillor.

READ MORE: Meet Winfield’s new councillor: Jerremy Kozub

Cake was served at Lake Country’s municipal hall after the new council was sworn in Tuesday night by Judge Monica McParland at its first council meeting after the election.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Parole denied for drunk driver who killed three kids and their grandfather
Next story
Winery planned for McKinley Beach development

Just Posted

Lawsuits allege B.C. government social worker stole from foster children

The lawsuits allege Indigenous children were removed from a stable environment to an unstable living arrangement so that their benefits could be stolen from them.

Meet Lake Country’s new council

Council held its first meeting since the election Tuesday night

Repair café for broken appliances returns to Kelowna

Bring appliances and more to the workshop at Okanagan College Nov. 17

UBCO professor examines consumer conflict between Hong Kong and China

UBC professor Annamma Joy teaches in Kelowna

Rally planned as Sagmoen awaits date for bail decision

A rally in support of missing and murdered women will take place at Vernon Law Courts at 4 p.m.

Cooler weather on the way for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Flurries could fly come Friday in the Interior

BCHL unveils historical stats page on website

New listing features several Vernon players

Ottawa Citizen rejects Senators’ request to take down players’ Uber video

Senators players who were caught on tape joking about and criticizing their team’s defence in a video posted online are apologizing for their comments.

Trudeau apologizes for Canada’s 1939 refusal of ship of Jewish refugees

Trudeau isssued an official government apology today for what he will call the country’s moral failure when Canada closed its doors to Jewish refugees during the Holocaust.

Parole denied for drunk driver who killed three kids and their grandfather

A panel with the Parole Board of Canada says Marco Muzzo has not addressed his alcohol misuse.

Penticton has a lama in residence

Tibetan Buddhist monk to teach in Penticton

4 bears trapped in small B.C. town and killed

“It’s not something that we want to do or look to do”

Vancouver expects $30 million in first year of empty homes tax

City says it’s collected $18 million so far from the tax that aims to ease the near-zero vacancy rate

Jeff Sessions resigns as U.S. attorney general

President Donald Trump has appointed a temporary replacement

Most Read