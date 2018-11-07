Meet Lake Country’s new council

Council held its first meeting since the election Tuesday night

Lake Country’s new council was officially sworn in Tuesday night. From left to right: Coun. Bill Scarrow, COun. Penny Gambell, Mayor James Baker, Coun. Cara Reed, Coun. Blair Ireland and Coun. Jerremy Kozub. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Lake Country’s new council has officially been sworn in.

Okanagan Centre Coun. Blair Ireland has returned for another term, and said he would like to address issues with communication between the district and residents, saying that the district needs to have new ways to engage the public with consultations.

He suggested a new way to broadcast council meetings, and he suggested Facebook live as an alternative to the current system which is broadcast on TV two days later.

New Coun. Cara Reed, of Carr’s Landing, who was sworn in along with her fellow councillors Tuesday night, said she originally didn’t intend to run for council, but the Carr’s Landing community continued to ask her.

She said the Gable Beach issue was like her resume which gave her visibility in the community.

The battle for public lakeshore access at Gable Beach “was like a really long, intense, job interview,” she said.

Reed was at the forefront of the issue, advocating with other Carr’s Landing residents to keep parts of land near Gable Beach Road end within the district when council tried to sell the land in order to pay off Kelowna’s investment in Lake Country rail trail lands.

Reed earned 183 votes to former Coun. Jeanette Lambert’s 65.

Coun. Todd McKenzie, Bill Scarrow, Penny Gambell and Mayor James Baker also returned to their seats for another term. Coun. Jerremy Kozub replaces Rob Geier as the new Winfield councillor.

Cake was served at Lake Country’s municipal hall after the new council was sworn in Tuesday night by Judge Monica McParland at its first council meeting after the election.

