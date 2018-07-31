Members of Lake Country council have yet to announce if they’re seeking re-election

Council is divided on who will run for the next civic election

With three months to go until Lake Country’s civic election, council members are divided on whether they are pursuing re-election or not.

The Lake Country Calendar sent out emails asking councillors and the mayor if they are planning to run in the election, Oct. 20.

Mayor James Baker announced he will seek re-election as “as our MLA says; lots done, still more to do,” he said via email.

Coun. Bill Scarrow also announced he will run again, to provide “continuity to the newer members.”

Coun. Rob Geier will not seek a third term as he moves towards retirement, and hopes to volunteer with the Lake Country Fire Department, he said via email.

Coun. Penny Gambell will also not seek re-election, she said in a previous interview with The Calendar.

Coun. Jeanette Lambert, Coun. Todd McKenzie and Coun. Blair Ireland did not respond to email requests asking if they were seeking re-election.

Lake Country’s council has been faced with the challenge of managing the district’s rural and urban divide as one of B.C.’s fastest growing communities.

In the latest edition of the OCP, the district aims to contain development in the existing communities of The Lakes, Copper Hills and Lakestone as well as existing Town Centres like the Wildfield Town Centre and the Woodsdale area to accommodate growth.

Council has also endorsed the protection of wildlife, placing an initiative in its OCP to protect a wildlife corridor in the district that connects Okanagan Mountain Park and Kalamalka Park.

Preservation of public beach access was also under council’s radar, as Carr’s Landing residents fought to keep their prized public beach access at Gable Beach Road end.

Three properties, adjacent to the beach located on Okanagan Lake, were for sale in order to pay off Lake Country’s debt to Kelowna for the district’s section of rail trail land.

Council has also been actively involved with the development of the Okanagan Rail Trail, which stretches from Coldstream to Kelowna, angering some residents with its decision to prevent horses on the trail. The opening date is set for Sept. 27.

Council has also approved of a new Habitat for Humanity project, which will address Lake Country’s affordability concerns outlined in the OCP.

Candidate nomination packages are now available through the district’s website and at Lake Country Municipal Hall.

