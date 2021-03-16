A portion of Salmon River Road in Spallumcheen was tagged with a warning to sex trade workers near Curtis Sagmoen’s family farm. (Tiffany Jackson/Facebook photo)

A portion of Salmon River Road in Spallumcheen was tagged with a warning to sex trade workers near Curtis Sagmoen’s family farm. (Tiffany Jackson/Facebook photo)

Message warning sex trade workers scrawled on road near Sagmoen farm

Police issued formal warning about Curtis Sagmoen five months ago

A roadway leading up to a notorious Salmon River Road farm was tagged recently with a message heeding a warning to sex trade workers.

Red spray paint with an arrow and “Sex trade worker beware” was scrawled on the roadway near the bridge along Salmon River Road where Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, a high-profile man with a history of assault charges involving women in the sex trade industry, resides.

This isn’t the first time workers in the industry were warned about accepting work along this stretch.

Police issued a warning Oct. 21, 2020, urging sex trade workers to not accept any requests or engage in any activity in the Salmon River Road area.

A court-imposed probation order bans Sagmoen to have any contact with any sex trade worker, escort or person offering dating or companion services.

“In the interest of safety, we are releasing a photo of Sagmoen,” RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said in October.

“The RCMP has released this publicly-known release condition to inform persons who are protected by the court-ordered condition so that they can take steps to protect themselves.”

When Sagmoen was first charged in October 2017, police issued a warning to the general public and sex workers to take extra precautions for their safety around Salmon River Road in a rural area north of Vernon.

It’s the same area where police uncovered the remains of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux while searching the family farm’s 10 acres. Although her death was deemed suspicious, no charges have been laid.

In December 2019, he was found guilty of disguising his face with intent to commit an indictable offence, using a firearm during an offence, and possession of methamphetamine, but was released the same day due to time served in custody.

Two months later, he was found guilty after purposefully running over a different sex trade worker with an ATV in August 2019 and was sentenced to time served and three years probation with several conditions in place.

Sagmoen was also charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with an incident involving a woman in Maple Ridge in 2013, to which he pleaded guilty, to a lesser count of assault with injury, in February 2020.

He was charged with assaulting Cpl. Kovacs in an Oct. 2, 2020, incident which coincided with a police search warrant at his place of residence on his parent’s property. Earlier that month, police visited the farm after an alert of suspicious activity.

Sagmoen is to enter a plea for assaulting a police officer Thursday, March 18.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have not received any report of the mischief.

READ MORE: Sagmoen to make plea in two weeks for cop assault charge

READ MORE: Lake Country author writes her own story of romance

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sex assault

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Officials face battle of confidence over Canada’s use of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
Next story
Sen. Gold lauds historic collaboration between House, Senate to improve MAID bill

Just Posted

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna wants to remove carriage home red tape

Bylaws being drafted to encourage density in the city

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Man stabbed, taken to hospital in Kelowna

Suspect arrested, released on conditions to appear in court later

A section of Mission Creek Greenway will be temporarily closed for two weeks.
Section of Mission Creek Greenway temporarily closed

Trails are undergoing restoration and repairs from flooding

Utility work will be done on Highway 97 between Vernon and Kelowna until Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Highway work starts between Vernon and Kelowna

Drivers asked to slow down and watch for lane closures, low-flying helicopters

Kelowna rent is sixth most expensive in the country

Costs are on the rise from last year

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Snow packs across the province are above normal as of March 1, 2021. (BC River Forecast Centre Image)
La Niña spring foretells possible flood conditions for Shuswap, Southern Interior

Snow packs are higher but the weather in the coming months is most important flood predictor

BX-Swan Lake firefighters are on-scene of a grassfire in the 1000 block of 25th Avenue in Vernon that broke out around 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Crews working on out-of-control Okanagan burn pile

Fire spread to some buildings on property in Vernon Tuesday, March 16

A portion of Salmon River Road in Spallumcheen was tagged with a warning to sex trade workers near Curtis Sagmoen’s family farm. (Tiffany Jackson - Facebook)
Message warning sex trade workers scrawled on road near Sagmoen farm

Police issued formal warning about Curtis Sagmoen five months ago

FILE – Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

A hornet surveillance program in B.C. will set up traps in areas where there were previous findings

(Black Press Media files)
BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

Union says this shows the importance of wearing masks in classrooms

Prominent Indigenous leader and former politician Edward John attended a gathering with cabinet ministers and First Nations leaders in Vancouver on Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. politician, Indigenous leader, ordered to stand trial on sex charges

Edward John, 71, pled not guilty to allegations related to a single person in Prince George

Coldstream residents discovered the previously targeted rainbow crosswalk (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Police seek tips on Coldstream rainbow crosswalk defacing

This is the second time the crosswalk had been targeted by vandals

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read