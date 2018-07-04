Meth party broken up in Penticton park

The City of Penticton’s chief administrative officer has some strong words for the community after public washrooms were vandalized.

“It is time to take your city back from a small group of people that cause a high percentage of the problems,” wrote CAO Peter Weeber in a note to the media. “We encourage the community to report any activity that threatens the safety and beauty of our home.”

Weeber’s message comes after a “meth party” was broken up in the Okanagan Lake Park washrooms Wednesday. The same washrooms sustained over $3,000 damage in another incident in late June. According to Weeber, a number of the people found at the scene are regularly engaged by bylaw and the RCMP.

“The City of Penticton is taking a zero-tolerance approach to all unacceptable behaviours and illegal activities in the city,” said Weeber. “If you see something that’s not right, please call Bylaw Services at 250-490-2440 — or 250-809-4367 after hours — or the RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.

“And as always, for emergencies, please call 9-1-1. Enjoy yourself and experience all that Penticton has to offer … safely.”