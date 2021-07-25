Mexican firefighters arrive to help with Nk’Mip fire

Fire behaviour on the Nk’Mip wildfire continues to be aggressive and challenging as conditions remain hot and dry. To make matters worse, temperatures are expected to leap to 37 C mid-week.

But help is on the way. The 101 firefighting crew from Mexico are expected to arrive today, said BC Wildfire.

The highly-skilled Mexican fire crew have been deployed to assist with the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire which is listed at over 6,800 hectares as of July 25.

As of noon on July 24, 2021, BC Wildfire Service implemented an Area Restriction Order for the vicinity of the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire.

This order went into effect at noon on July 24, 2021 and will remain in effect until Oct. 15, 2021, or until rescinded.

This area restriction reflects the continued need to protect the public in areas where ongoing fire suppression activities are taking place and to avoid interference with fire control. This area restriction came into effect at 12:00 p.m. today, July 24, 2021. pic.twitter.com/9nMcuLHRyv — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 25, 2021

Highway 3 heading out of Osoyoos is open Sunday, according to DriveBC.

A 10-person crew and heavy equipment continued to work overnight to protect structures in and near the Shrike subdivision, said BC Wildfire.

Oliver-Osoyoos Search and Rescue said today that between 6 p.m. on July 19th and 6 p.m. July 24th, their team has spent 526 man hours helping with evacuation orders and alerts.

On Saturday, Mount Baldy ski resort all the way to Conkle Mountain Provincial Park was evacuated. More than 110 properties were put on evacuation order.

Another two properties on McKinney Road in Oliver were also placed on evacuation order.

Today, BC Wildfire fire crews are patrolling and continuing structure protection in the north near Shrike and along Camp McKinney Road. Patrol work will continue along and near Nk’Mip Road area for hot spots. Crews will be looking for burn off operation opportunities to reinforce existing guards and protect structures.

Another crew is continuing structure protection near the Anarchist Mountain community. Crews will also mop up and patrol around Spirit Ridge on the fire’s southern perimeter.

Heavy equipment is working to create a cat guard around a small excursion near Shrike. Machine guard construction will progress from Shrike eastward.

Also on Saturday, the Osoyoos Indian Band rescinded several evacution orders for places like Spirit Ridge Resort and The Residences. Nk’Mip campground has welcomed back vacationers and residents since last Thursday.

The ares placed on restriction area orders are where Highway 3 meets the Osoyoos Fire Department boundary, following west until it begins at the Osoyoos lakeshore. From the lakeshore, follow the shoreline north to where the shoreline meets Osoyoos 1 Indian Reserve continuing from the Osoyoos 1 Indian Reserve, stay on the western boundary heading north until north, keeping to the Oliver FD boundary to where it meets with the BC Hydro transmission lines east, then south along the transmission line to the BC Hydro transmission lines meet Baldy Road Permit resource road.

Travelling 12.91 km heading 180 degrees south to reach Highway 3 and travel west.

Under this order of the Wildfire Act, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted area without the prior written authorization.

