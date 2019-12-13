‘Miscommunication’ behind Frosty takedown in Vernon

Bylaw working with owners to get permits in place for holiday decoration, city says

Frosty may have a second chance as it appears there was some “miscommunication” between bylaw and the business owners, according to the City of Vernon.

A 12-foot inflatable snowman that has stood prominently outside of the Vernon Teach and Learn every holiday season for the past eight years was ordered to be taken down by bylaw officers Thursday, much to the owners’ surprise.

“After a three-hour period and two bylaw officers telling us Frosty could stay and two telling us Frosty has to go… we will remove him,” owner Lynella Henke wrote on Facebook.

She told the Morning Star that bylaw officers said Frosty was too close to the parking meter on the street, but City of Vernon communications manager Christy Poirier said bylaw had received some “safety concerns” in regards to the placement of the decoration.

“One of the concerns was a possible tripping hazard due to the location of the snowman and the need to run an extension cord,” Poirier said. “In addition to this, there was no permit in place to have the inflatable snowman on the sidewalk, which is a requirement of city policy.”

“We have a carpet covering the extension cord and an insurance policy in place in case something was to ever happen,” Henke said.

Poirier said bylaw officers are working with Henke today to get the proper permits in place and identify a safe location for the snowman.

“Hoping to see him return to the front of the store,” Poirier said.

