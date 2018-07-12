Jayleen Fuller was last seen on July 4th in Kamloops. Image: RCMP

Update: Missing Kamloops woman found

Jayleen Fuller was last seen on July 4 in Kamloops and may in the Okanagan.

UPDATE:

Jayleen Fuller has been located safe and sound in Kamloops.

—-

ORIGINAL:

The Kamloops RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Jayleen Fuller.

Fuller was last seen on July 4 in Kamloops and may in the Okanagan.

She has not contacted family or friends since then.

“Fuller was previously from Vernon and Kelowna and it is possible she may be in one of these communities,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

Fuller’s description:

  • Caucasian
  • 26 years old
  • 5 foot 2 inches
  • 160 pounds
  • Curly dark blond hair

If you have seen Fuller or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

