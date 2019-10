A search for a missing Kelowna man ended sadly on Thanksgiving.

Stephen O’Shaughnessy, 53, was reported missing on Oct. 9 after last being seen three days prior.

He was found dead on Monday near the shore on Water Street.

No foul play is suspected by Kelowna RCMP.

“His immediate family has been notified,” said Cpl. Tania Carroll.

READ MORE: RCMP begin search for missing Kelowna man

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.