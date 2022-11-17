Kelowna resident Joseph Driscoll was last seen in Kamloops on Friday, Nov. 11 (Photo - Kamloops RCMP)

Kelowna resident Joseph Driscoll was last seen in Kamloops on Friday, Nov. 11 (Photo - Kamloops RCMP)

Missing Kelowna man last seen in Kamloops

Joseph Driscoll was last seen in Kamloops on Friday, Nov. 11

Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Kelowna man.

Joseph Driscoll, 42, has been missing since Friday, Nov. 11. He was last seen in Kamloops.

The 5’10”, 166-pound man is bald, has green eyes and has many tattoos, including tribal tattoos on his neck and upper back and a skull on his left forearm.

The last vehicle he was associated with was a 2016 black Ford F350 with the B.C. license plate KW6538.

If anyone has any information or knows his whereabouts, they are to call the Kamloops RCMP at (250) 828-3000.

READ MORE: Kelowna welcomes ‘net-zero’ home to the public

READ MORE: Making waste valuable: UBCO receives funds to help businesses reuse, repurpose, recycle

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKamloopsKelownamissing personOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Incoming B.C. premier Eby vows to make Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside healthy, safe

Just Posted

Kelowna resident Joseph Driscoll was last seen in Kamloops on Friday, Nov. 11 (Photo - Kamloops RCMP)
Missing Kelowna man last seen in Kamloops

Kelowna’s newest energy efficient ‘net-zero’ home is open to the public for the next six months to bring awareness to the benefits of an energy efficient home (Photo - Mullins Drafting and Design/Facebook)
Kelowna welcomes ‘net-zero’ home to the public

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: The distance blood travels

Minister of International Development Harjit Sajjan made a funding announcement at UBCO’s Clean Tech Hub in Kelowna to advance circular economy practices on Nov. 16, 2022 (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Making waste valuable: UBCO receives funds to help businesses reuse, repurpose, recycle